Saturday Evening Forecast: Sunny and A Bit Chilly For the Big Country.

Saturday, December 19th, 2020

Tonight: As we close out the third week of the month, following last nights cold front we saw the temperatures drop a bit. Not a significant cold front but it brought strong winds to the big country, however I can’t say the same thing for those counties in Texas towards the Southeast where they picked up on some much needed rain. Winds will shift from the south-southeast to the west-southwest following midnight. Overnight lows expected to fall into the lower 60’s.

Tomorrow: As we move into the fourth week of the month, temperatures are looking to be on the rise. Winter will feel more like Spring, that is before Wednesday. Afternoon high’s will reach the upper 60’s. Winds will begin to increase ahead of the cold front. Overnight lows are expected to be in the mid 40’s following the warm, clear, sunshine-filled day.

Future Discussion: Moving into Monday, don’t forget to look up as we are expecting to see the great conjunction for this winter solstice. The closest they have come to each other in nearly 800 years. Temperatures are anticipated to increase before the arrival of Wednesday’s cold front. Strong winds for your Wednesday and into Thursday as well.