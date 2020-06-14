Saturday Evening Forecast: Sunny and Warm Conditions as we come to the close of the second week of June.

Saturday June 13th, 2020

Tonight: Clear with overnight lows in the upper 60’s with winds from the south-southeast around 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Happy Flag Day! Enjoy your Sunday filled with a good dose of sunshine and some breezy winds to keep those flags waving beautifully. Afternoon high’s in the mid to lower 90’s. Winds from the southeast around 5-10 mph. Also it’s the Army’s 245th Birthday. Thank you for your salute to service here in the Big Country and around the world.

Future Discussion: Temperatures staying in the upper 90’s and overnight lows in the lower 70’s. Windy conditions expected here in the big county until Wednesday as the humidity returns. Stay tuned this next weekend as we approach the start of summer with wake up weather weekends!