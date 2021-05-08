Saturday evening forecast: sunny, warm and windy with rain chances picking up next week

Saturday, May 08th, 2021

Tonight: a warmer than normal night is expected with humid air in place. Overnight lows will dip into the mid 60’s. Winds will continue to be a bit breezy from the south at about 15-20 mph gusting to 30 mph at times but weakening as dusk on Mother’s day approaches. Slight holding on for the chance to see the ‘cap’ break and produce a few strong/severe storms. (Marginal [1/5] risk) -Wind advisory in effect until 4 am Sunday.

Mother’s Day: Happy mother’s day for the ones who know best! A mild Sunday is expected for portions of the big country. Winds will decrease following the front with our southeastern counties holding on to a chance for severe weather. (Marginal risk [1/5]) Wind will shift from the southwest towards the northeast ranging between 10-15 mph. Afternoon high’s are expected to be near the mid 80’s depending on the arrival of the front. Overnight lows will dip into the mid 50’s near seasonal.

Future Discussion: Following the cold front temperatures will fall into the 60’s with overnight lows into the lower to mid 50’s. The best day yet for rain will come Tuesday with prognostic models hinting near 1/4″-1/2″ of rain accumulation through the week. With temperatures rebounding into the 80’s by Friday.