Saturday Evening Forecast: Sunny with a Few Passing Showers.

Saturday, January 16th, 2021

Tonight: As we close out the third week of the year and make our way into the back half of the month. Temperatures will be getting closer to our seasonal temperatures. Decreasing clouds will gave way to radiational cooling. Expect temperatures to drop into the lower 30’s with a few chances to see some rain showers across the area as a low pressure system moves out west. Winds will be out of the south-southeast around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Slightly above average as we move into the start of the week. A light jacket needed kind of day. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 50’s with overnight lows falling to the upper 30’s alongside of calm north-northwesterly winds around 5-10 mph.

Future Discussion: MLK DAY, will have gusty winds as a cold front from the north makes its way to the south. A warmer jump in temperatures into the upper 60’s before a cold front comes around dropping temperatures back near seasonal. Winds will be rather strong out of the south between 5-15 mph gusting to 25 at times so hold on to those hats. Rain chances will start to appear promising following the cold front with with chances greater than 40%.