KTAB Your Weather Authority
KRBC Storm Track Weather

Saturday Evening Forecast: The “New Normal” Temperatures.

KRBC Weather

Meteorologist Susana Aguayo

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Saturday, October 17th, 2020

Tonight: Breezy conditions will start to dwindle down this evening. Overnight lows will bottom out to the mid 60’s. Winds will remain southerly ranging about 10-15 mph with possible gusts around 25 mph.

Tomorrow: Before the cold front approaches, afternoon high’s will top out at around the lower 80 degrees. Winds will continue to be out of the south-southwest around 10-15 mph gusting to 25. Following the cold front we can expect a bit more cloud cover to follow.

Future Discussion: There’s a “new normal” temperature. Slight “Fall weather” as temperatures will cling on for dear life to the 80’s, before another cold front arrives by the back-half of the week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss