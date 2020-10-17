Saturday Evening Forecast: The “New Normal” Temperatures.

Saturday, October 17th, 2020

Tonight: Breezy conditions will start to dwindle down this evening. Overnight lows will bottom out to the mid 60’s. Winds will remain southerly ranging about 10-15 mph with possible gusts around 25 mph.

Tomorrow: Before the cold front approaches, afternoon high’s will top out at around the lower 80 degrees. Winds will continue to be out of the south-southwest around 10-15 mph gusting to 25. Following the cold front we can expect a bit more cloud cover to follow.

Future Discussion: There’s a “new normal” temperature. Slight “Fall weather” as temperatures will cling on for dear life to the 80’s, before another cold front arrives by the back-half of the week.