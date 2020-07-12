Saturday Evening Forecast: Triple-Digit Heat Continues for the Lone Star State.

July, 11th 2020

Tonight: overnight low’s in the upper 70’s with winds from the south around 5-15 mph. Heat advisory remains in effect until tomorrow at 7 pm where we can see a heat warning take precedence.

Tomorrow: Afternoon highs will be around 105 degrees with overnight lows in the lower 80’s. Winds will be from the south around 5-15 mph. Heat advisory in effect until 07 pm tonight but we could see a warning come into play.

Future Discussion: Temperatures will stay in the triple digits before seeing a surface boundary by Wednesday allow for a brief cool down of those triple digits.

Remember to wear light colored clothing, stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if outdoors. Check up on the elderly and our furry friends. If it’s too hot for you it is certainly too hot for them.