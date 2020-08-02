Saturday Evening Forecast: Tropical Storm Isaias still has a small brief window of becoming a category 1 hurricane.

August 1st, 2020

Tonight: Temperatures will stay in the upper 60’s. A cool crisp morning with winds coming from the south around 5-10 mph. Mostly clear conditions throughout the region.

Tomorrow: Afternoon showers for those out towards the west. At the moment the don’t seem to show signs of severe weather. however a strong shower can not be ruled out either. Afternoon high’s will be in the mid 90’s and overnight low’s in the lower 70’s.

Future Discussion: Showers will hold on into Monday. Afternoon highs will ascend to the upper 90’s with overnight low’s in the lower 70’s. We will continue to monitor Isaias as he moves through an area of warmer water potentially allowing for an interesting development that could effect the whole east coast. Hurricane or not we can expect to see plenty of rain in the North and east areas of the country.