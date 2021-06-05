Saturday evening forecast: warmer weather plus a few strong to severe storms through Monday morning

Saturday, June 5th, 2021

Tonight: It was a muggy, mild day across the big country with temperatures once again warmer up north hitting 100 degrees in North Dakota, before central west Texas. Overnight expect the temperatures to drop into the mid 60’s around seasonal with mostly cloudy conditions. Winds will continue from the south-southeast around 10 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunday fun-day, rain chances hold on into the overnight hours of Sunday into early Monday. Afternoon temperatures are expected to be in the upper 80’s with a few areas seeing 90 degrees. Marginal severe storms can be possible with the main concerns being large hail (1″+), strong winds and dangerous cloud to ground lightning. Overnight temperatures will drop into the upper 60’s with mostly cloudy conditions and winds from the southeast ranging between 10-15 mph.

Future Discussion: Into the early hours of Monday expect some strong to severe storms possible. Temperatures will also be on the increase into the mid 90’s across portions of the region. The muggy air will continue and even become almost unbearable by Thursday. No rain chances meaning we will be drying out. Most counties except for King county can afford this luxury, which still holds on to dry conditions. The solar eclipse will only be visible up towards the northeast. Not in Abilene, or the big country.