Saturday Evening Forecast: Weather Whiplash Expected for the Big Country.

Saturday, October 24th, 2020

Tonight: Sweater weather has graced the Big Country & the Heartland with its presence. Afternoon high’s topped out at 66 degrees at 03:59 PM. Winds from the south ranging anywhere from 10-15 mph. As for tonight expect the temperatures to drop into the mid 60’s . Mostly clear conditions will keep the temperatures around seasonal. However big changes are coming to the forecast.

Tomorrow: BIG CHANGES are coming to the forecast. Moving into Sunday we can expect summer to make a potential final return to the big country. With afternoon high’s topping out around the mid-upper 80’s. Mostly sunny conditions before the arrival of the cold front which is expected Sunday afternoon. Dropping the overnight temperatures into the upper 30’s. Breezy southwesterly winds will range from 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph before becoming breezy northerly winds. While holding onto a 20% of precipitation overnight. Here’s where things get dicey. As models trend into the cold we could see frost/freeze advisory’s, watches and warnings become issued. Sleet could be possible for a good portion of the area through the night heading into Tuesday. Remember friends don’t let friends leave the house without the proper gear on Monday and Tuesday. Here are a few things to keep in mind. Do you have a de-icer? Does your car have antifreeze? What is the air pressure on your tires? Are your tires adequately prepared to see a wintry mix? Don’t slam on the brakes when skidding. Check your windshield wipers. Wax your car it will help avoid the potential for sleet build-up! Also, if your windshield is cracked, DONT turn on the heat full blast. The drastic change in temperature could further crack or even bust your windshield. Grab a jacket, coat, gloves and/or a scarf. Check on those who don’t have a heater or are without a home, as well as the elderly.

Future Discussion: After the artic COLD FRONT, we can expect cooler weather across the board into Halloween. Sweater weather looks to be moving in. Since the models anticipate anywhere between a 1/4″-2″ of precipitation we know should see some improvement in drought conditions before the month ends. The downside is that amounts of each type of precipitation are still uncertain at this point. The CPC (Climate Predication Center) recently updated the Winter outlook and as it stands it looks to be a warm and mild Winter for the big country. That does not mean that we couldn’t see cloudburst’s here and there, but on average warmer than normal.