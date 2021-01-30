Saturday Evening Forecast: Winds and Dust Plume Settle Overnight.

Saturday, January 30th, 2021

Tonight: Following the windy conditions that allowed for a dust plume to take over the Big Country and the Heartland, reducing visibility across the region. Winds have considerable calmed down, as those wind speeds slowly dwindle visibility will increase giving way to clear skies. Temperatures will fall into the upper 30’s with winds from the west-northwest between 15-20 mph gusting to 30 mph at times.

Tomorrow: A cold front is expected to move into the Big Country following midnight. Those winds will provide drier air across the region with winds from the north between 10-20mph also gusting to 30 mph at times. Afternoon high’s are expect to get into the upper 50’s with overnight lows dipping into the lower 30’s. You already know what that means; time to protect the 3 P’s. Pets, Plants and Pipes, although a hard freeze is not expected make sure to take precautions. No precipitation is expected with this front.

Future Discussion: Tuesday through Wednesday we will see a nice warming trend as an upper level system brings through a warm front through the region. With this, winds will increase from the south-southwest. Rain chances return Thursday night into Friday. Get ready for some potential for winter weather to return. We’ll keep you updated on just how cold to expect heading into this week.