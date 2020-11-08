Saturday Evening Forecast: Windy with a Pair of Cold Fronts and Rain Chances.

Saturday, November 07, 2020

Tonight: Overnight expect temperatures to drop into the upper 50’s. A warmer than average night is expected. Relative humidity increasing through out the night with dewpoint in the upper 50’s could present patchy areas of fog. however the gusty winds from the south-southeast around 10-15 mph could keep the area clear.

Tomorrow: Heading into tomorrow we are looking at another copy and paste day across the area with gusty winds expected from the south at about 15 mph gusting to 30 mph at times. Afternoon temperatures will climb to the upper 70’s with mostly sunny conditions.

Future Discussion: Two cold fronts are expected for the big country. One arriving overnight into Tuesday lower the temperatures just slightly below normal in the upper 60’s, holding on to a 10% out ahead of the front. Heading into Wednesday we will be on a warming trend until Friday where we expect our second cold front to arrive. With said cold front, temperatures will again fall near seasonal with a 20% of precipitation into the weekend. Overall, in Texas it will not feel like sweater weather, at least not for a while.