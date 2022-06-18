Saturday, June 18th, 2022

Tonight: Temperatures are dropping into the mid 70’s with mostly clear skies as winds continue from the east-southeast between 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Happy father’s day and continued Juneteenth celebrations heading into tomorrow with temperatures near the century mark. Temperatures into the triple digits continue to climb due to an area of high pressure. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 70’s with winds from the south-southeast between 10-20 mph.

Future Discussion: Another stretch of triple digits as we round the corner on spring and move ahead into summer heat. Make sure you are doing your best to stay hydrated and practice heat safety.