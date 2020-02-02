Saturday Weather Forecast: A gorgeous Superbowl weekend with big changes headed our way.

Saturday February 1st, 2020

Tonight: After a comfortable and a rather slightly warm start to February. Tonight promises a clear night with minimum temperatures in the low 40’s. With west northwesterly winds ranging 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Superbowl LIV getting off to a great start. A perfect day for tailgating or relaxing inside with friends to watch the 49’ers & Chiefs play head to head for the trophy. Mostly sunny conditions with maximum temperatures in the low 70’s. South southwest winds ranging from 5-10 mph.

Future Discussions: Monday, will be another wonderful start to your work week however, that won’t stick around long. By Tuesday night a strong cold front making its way to the big country with snow making a possible return to the big country. Since forecast models are not in agreement with the timing or amount we will definitely be keeping an eye out as soon as details become a bit more clear.