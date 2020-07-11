KTAB Your Weather Authority
KTAB Your Weather Authority
KRBC Storm Track Weather

Saturday Weather Outlook: Heat Advisory for the Big Country with dangerously high temperatures. Heat Index values 105-109 degrees.

KRBC Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
weather correct_1444167937364.PNG

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss