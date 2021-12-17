Strong cold front and stronger winds settle in for tomorrow; Chilly weekend in general

What a rollercoaster this week has been! From winds of over 50mph to warm and cold temperatures as well, the climax of this coaster arrives tonight! We’ll see temperatures drop by over 20 degrees from this afternoon with winds ramping up to near 40mph throughout the day tomorrow.

Tonight: Big changes ahead! A cold front will sweep through the area overnight, bringing with a sharp changes in wind direction and the potential for seeing a few showers and even a storm or two possible for some of the Big Country. Temperatures will drop to around 40° overnight.

Saturday: Much chillier temperatures in store! High temps will top out around the 50° with winds of up to 40 mph possible throughout the day. Dress for chilly temperatures if you’re heading outside! We’ve a freeze likely Saturday night

Sunday: While we’ll still remain chilly with high temps around the 50° yet again, the winds will calm down substantially to less than 10 mph the entire day.