Sunday evening forecast: a beautiful day tomorrow with a cold front bringing in potential frost Wednesday

Sunday, April 18th, 2021

Tonight: It’s national Piñata day! It was a cold start the day but through the afternoon hours we saw the temperatures climb into the mid 60’s. Overnight low’s will continue to be cooler than normal around the mid 40’s only a few degrees warmer than Saturday. Winds will move from the east-northeast towards the south-southwest around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Monday it is! Compressional heating could allow for temperatures to reach the 70’s come the afternoon hours. A beautiful day with light winds that will continue from the south-southwest from 5-10 mph. Overnight lows will be falling into the mid 40’s with a mostly clear night. Enjoy the day and the sunshine because we have some changes on the way.

Future Discussion: Cold front Tuesday! It will feel like night and day with temperatures only reaching the upper 50’s. Winds will make temperatures feel even cooler. Wednesday morning will arrive with a potential ‘Light’ freeze for our counties up north and possible frost towards the south. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 30’s. Take measures now to protect your pets, plants and pipes.