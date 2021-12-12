Sunday evening forecast: a mild warm up before a strong cold front keeps sweater weather relevant

Sunday, December 12th, 2021

Tonight: Overnight lows falling into the low 40’s with above normal temperatures to end this crazy week. Winds now out of the south will continue that way around 10 mph.

Tomorrow: Temperatures on on the increase with afternoon highs in the lower 70’s with overnight lows into the 50’s and 60’s way above normal for overnight lows as winds continue from the south.

Future Discussion: Temperatures could break records this Wednesday with temperatures near 80 degrees. Something to be mindful of, temperatures will continue to fall through the back half of the week with a reinforcing cold front. Rain chances look best out towards the southwest. Expect cooler temperatures into the 30’s for afternoon highs so remember the 3 P’s.