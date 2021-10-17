Sunday evening forecast: a quick warm up before a cold front arrives

Sunday, October 17th, 2021

Tonight: as we close in on the the weekend expect mostly clear conditions tonight with overnight lows falling into the upper 40’s as winds flow from the south around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Start of the workweek will be rather breezy with afternoon highs topping off near the mid 70’s. Expect to see an increase in cloud cover through the afternoon. Temperatures overnight will fall into the upper 50’s. Winds will be from the south around 5-15 mph bringing humidity back into the lone star state.

Future Discussion: Temperatures will climb into the mid 80’s before a cold front arrives into Wednesday evening. As the cold front passes expect the temperatures to drop into the low 80’s with winds from the north around 5-10 mph. Overnight lows will be in the mix of the 40’s-60’s.