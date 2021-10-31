KTAB Your Weather Authority
Sunday evening forecast: a stalled front to bring rain chances to the big country

Meteorologist Susana Harbert

Sunday, October 31st, 2021

Tonight: Partly cloudy conditions with overnight lows into the 50’s with winds from the east-northeast around 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to start off the workweek with afternoon highs into the mid 70’s. Winds will switch from the south between 5-10 mph. Isolated rain chances possible so don’t forget the umbrella this week.

Future Discussion: A cold week ahead is in the forecast so make sure you grab the extra thick blanket this week. afternoon highs in the mix of the 50’s and 40’s with overnight lows in the mix of the 50’s and 40’s with rain chances across portions of the big country through Wednesday.

