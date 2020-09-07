Sunday Evening Forecast: A Strong Cold Front To Bring Cooler Temperatures & Rain Chances This Week.

September 06, 2020

Tonight: Another warm end to a west central Texas day, afternoon highs rose to the mid 90’s. Slightly above normal temperatures. However, Texans won’t have to wait too long for a change in the forecast. Expect clear conditions with overnight lows to drop to the lower 70’s. Winds from the south around 10 mph.

Labor Day: Another above normal day is expected for much of the big country. Enjoy the day as temperatures will get to the mid 90’s and that will be the last we will see of them at least for this week. Southerly winds ranging between 5-15 mph. UV Index will be high so remember to stay hydrated.

Future Discussion: A cold front is expected to arrive to the big country by late Tuesday evening. Overnight low’s will drop into the 50’s. Rain chances will arrive out ahead of the front. Some computer models show the front stalling out in west Texas meaning cooler temperatures could stick around and so could rain chances. We’ll have a better understand by Monday, as of right now plan for lower 60’s and lower 50’s. One model is pushing upper 50’s for afternoon high’s and upper 40’s for overnight lows. Either way, bundle up, the cold and wet weather are making their way into the big country..