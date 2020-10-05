Sunday Evening Forecast: Another two for one; Gamma and Possibly Delta.

Sunday, October 4th, 2020

Tonight: Calm and mostly clear weather conditions will take the reigns over the big country. Winds will be from the southeast around 5mph. Overnight low’s will fall into the mid 50’s for a slight below normal night once again.

Tomorrow: As we move into the first full week of October, we can expect to see the temperatures increase just a bit throughout the week thanks to an area of high pressure to our west. Afternoon high’s will top out around the mid-80’s. Overnight low’s will fall into the upper 50’s.

Future Discussion: As our next weather-maker (high pressure system) moves on in, cloud cover will be an afterthought for the big country, meaning that temperatures will begin to increase with little to no rain chances up ahead. With temperatures about a dime away from triple digits by mid-week.