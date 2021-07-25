Sunday evening forecast: Another warm day expected across the big country tomorrow

Sunday, July 25th, 2021

Tonight: Overnight lows are expected to fall into the mid 70’s, with mostly clear skies and winds from the south-southeast ranging 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Another one! Another triple digit day is possible across portions of the big country. We are slowly making are way to seeing those temperatures become more common place through the forecast. So, make sure to stay hydrated throughout the day. While feels like temperatures will be over the triple digits I’ll remind you that is “in the shade” feels like. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 70’s once again with winds out of the south-southeast. Holding on to a few isolated chances for some showers so pack the umbrella for a stray shower or two.

Future Discussion: Heading into the rest of the workweek, expect afternoon high’s to top out into the upper 90’s, low triple digits. Wednesday, we introduce a little bit more cloud cover into the mix. This will allow for a bit of a cool down through mid week. Don’t let that small relief allow you to let up on taking it easy out there. Temperatures will warm back up to the century mark come next weekend.