Sunday, June 26th, 2022

Tonight: a few more pop up showers are expected across the big country as the cold front continues to move out south. The outflow boundary of those storms causing the storm steering to move towards the west. Overnight lows will fall into the low 70’s with north-northeast winds between 10-15mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny once again with hit or miss showers across the big country. Afternoon highs will top out into the upper 80’s with a 20% rain chance, with overnight lows into the low 70’s. Winds will be from the north-northeast between 5-15 mph.

Future Discussion: Mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs into the low 90’s below normal with Tuesday being the last chance at showers through the week. The weekend will bring warmer temperatures near the century mark and rain chances out ahead of the 4th of July.