Sunday, March 6th, 2021

Tonight: Storms continuing out east due to the cold front, as the front pushes out east. Overnight lows will fall into the low 30’s upper 20’s, so make sure to take care of the 4 p’s. Winds will continue from the north around 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Tomorrow: The cold front is being felt across all regions of the big country. Afternoon highs will be into a mix of the 50’s with overnight lows into the low to mid 30’s. Winds will be from the north-east between 5-15 mph gusting 25 mph.

Future Discussion: Temperatures will be back into the upper 60’s by the back half of the week but not before a cold front makes its way by Thursday night into the big country. Then swinging back into the 50’s.