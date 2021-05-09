Sunday evening forecast: cold front drops temperatures, calms winds and increases rain chances

Sunday, May 9th, 2021

Tonight: Happy mother’s day to all mom across the big country. Temperatures are expected to drop into the mid-50’s. Winds will be from the northeast around 10-15 mph. With cloud cover increasing overnight into Monday.

Tomorrow: We are going to be feeling the aftermath of the cold front come Monday afternoon with afternoon high’s only reaching the mid 60’s. Overnight low are expected to dwindle down to the mid 50’s. As an are of low pressure get closer to the region expect scattered rain showers across our viewing area with precipitable accumulation of about 1/10″-1/4″. Marginal risk for severe weather (1/5) remains.

Future Discussion: Marginal severe chances increase as the surface low moves through the key city bringing with it plenty of showers across the region. Wind will mostly continue out of the north with southerly winds returning by the weekend. This time next week well be a few degrees shy of the 90’s.