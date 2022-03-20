Sunday, March 20th, 2022

Tonight: A warm spring-eve day coming to a close following the devastating fires across the big country. Mostly cloudy tonight with overnight lows dropping into the mid 50’s as winds continue blowing from the south-southeast around 15-20 gusting to 30 mph.

Tomorrow: RED FLAG WARNING [12PM-8PM] In effect for portions big country, so make sure you are staying fire aware as we will be under critical fire weather concerns. This in addition to a severe weather potential. Winds will ramp back up from the south-southeast switching towards the west-southwest around 15-25 mph gusting to 30 mph. Afternoon high will reach the mid 70’s with overnight lows into the low 40’s.

Future Discussion: Temperatures will warm back up following a cold, winter-like day into Tuesday. Temperatures will warm back up by the weekend before another weak cold front moves back in.