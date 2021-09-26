Sunday evening forecast: don’t forget to grab the umbrella this week, you’ll need it

Sunday, September 26, 2021

Tonight: Partly cloudy tonight with temperatures around seasonal with overnight lows dipping into the lower 60’s with winds from the south around 5-10 mph. Sunrise will be into the 7:30 AM.

Tomorrow: Monday a bit more cloud cover with a few showers out near Lubbock really dissipating before it moves into the big country. A few showers out north not ruled out. Afternoon high’s will top out in the low 90’s with overnight lows into the 60’s.

Future Discussion: Tuesday by noon time, GRAB THE UMBRELLA. showers will bloom across the are mainly scattered and become more isolated as they move out east picking up in intensity. Heading into Wednesday we can expect to see around 1/4″-1/2″ of rain. Moving forward into Thursday and Friday there could be some flash flood concerns for our area so make sure to have the BCH to go mobile app so we can keep you weather ready.