Sunday Evening Forecast: Drizzle Possible in the Big Country Monday, with a Cold Front to Follow Later This Week.

Sunday, October 18th 2020

Tonight: A cold front has moved through the big country and the heartland. Dropping temperatures between 15-20 degrees. Here’s what we know, on this day back in 1948 the city of Abilene saw their earliest first frost of the season. Overnight low’s shouldn’t get that cold but will get chilly with overnight lows in the mid-40’s. Winds from the north around 5-15 mph with gusts around 25 mph.

Tomorrow: Following the strong cold front afternoon high’s will top out in the upper 50’s. Overnight low’s will upper 50’s. Mostly cloudy with northerly winds around 5 mph becoming East during the evening. Allergy Index will be higher by Wednesday, so for those who suffer from allergies. You are in for a tough week.

Future Discussion: Starting Tuesday an area of high pressure will dominate. Winds will return from the south meaning that we’ll be seeing the humidity increase. Cloud cover will start to break away as the high pressure becomes more dominant. Another cold front is expected to arrive by Friday leaving afternoon high’s in the lower 70’s.