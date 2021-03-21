Sunday evening forecast: elevated fire weather plus a marginal severe weather threat tomorrow

Sunday, March 21st, 2021

Tonight: Cloud cover will continue to build into the overnight hours, allowing for overnight temperatures to be warmer than average (46) into the mid 50’s. Wind will continue to be breezy from the south around 15-20 mph gusting to 30 mph at times.

Tomorrow: What a Monday to start off with, cloudy and windy start with an elevated fire risk for those towards the southwest and even a fire weather watch for Kent County from 1 pm to 8 pm. A cold front will move into the key city by 7 pm behind the dryline which will kickstart those showers that will intensify into potentially severe status by the evening hours. Wind, hail and even tornadoes will be possible, so again, make sure to have more than one way to reach those warnings. Download our BCH-To-Go mobile app today!

Future Discussion: As the cold front moves through the area, expect dry air to take hold of the lone star state with southerly winds returning by Tuesday before another cold front arrives late Wednesday from the north bringing a few rain chances with it. Based on the models there is a lot of uncertainty expected with this system as it continues to move across the east. It will be something to monitor. As we move into next week temperatures will reach the lower 70’s with another cold front by Sunday.