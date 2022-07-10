Sunday, July 10th, 2022

Tonight: Mostly clear conditions with overnight lows once again falling into the upper 70’s with winds from the northeast switching towards the southeast between 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Excessive heat warning for a majority of the big country until 9pm on Monday, with an appeal from ERCOT for conservation from 2-8pm. Afternoon temperatures will be into the triple digits from 105°-109° across the big country with little to no relief in terms of cloud cover. Overnight lows will fall into the low 80’s with winds from the southeast between 5-10 mph.

Future Discussion: Rain chances keep sliming down as an area of high pressure dominates the state at mid levels of the atmosphere. A *cold* front will stall in the big country dropping temperatures by about 3 degrees but still keeping us in the triple digits. So if you can, find relief from the heat today and stay hydrated.