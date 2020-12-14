Sunday Evening Forecast: Freezing Cold Temperatures with a Meteor of a Night.

Sunday, December 13th, 2020

Tonight: Temperatures maxed out in the upper 40’s thanks to that cold front that moved through the region this morning. Overnight tonight expect temperatures to be in the mid 20’s and wind chills in the lower 20’s. Winds will be primarily out of the west-northwest with winds ranging between 5-15 mph. With temperatures this cold you will want to make sure you protect the 3P’s. Pets, Plants and Pipes. Also don’t forget that the Geminids meteor shower will peak around 2am for those brave enough to stand out in the cold.

Tomorrow: Following the cold front we should expect temperatures to be in the low 50’s as an area of high pressure quickly moves in from the west. However not for long because a cold front is expected to move across the region into the big country. Overnight lows will fall just above freezing levels with potential for frost in the morning. Winds will be out of the south-southeast around 5-10 mph filtering more humidity along as well.

Future Discussion: We have more cold fronts moving into areas of the big country this week as we kickstart the third week into December. Two more cold fronts will move in on Tuesday and Friday. Not expecting to see much with those front expect holding on to sweater weather. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 50’s with overnight lows in the 20’s and 30’s.