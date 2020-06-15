Sunday Evening Forecast: Fun day Flag- day. Sunny days ahead with low isolated rain showers possible.

June 14th, 2020

Tonight: Clam, clear and cool night expected, overnight low’s to be in the upper 60’s. Winds from the SE around 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Afternoon highs will be in the mid to lower 90’s with areas seeing some isolated rain showers move in across the region otherwise expect sunny conditions. Overnight lows in upper 60’s with winds from the south-east around 5-10 mph

Future Discussion: Warming Trend over the next couple of days, with few to very slim isolated rain chances. Overall not helping those drought conditions improve. Winds will start to pick up as of Tuesday, so those of you with longer hair might not want to forget that hair tie. Could see triple digits by the start of summer.