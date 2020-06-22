KTAB Your Weather Authority
KRBC Storm Track Weather

Sunday Evening Forecast: Happy Father’s Day, In this Forecast You’ll Find Rain, Severe Weather and Cold Fronts.

KRBC Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sunday June 21st, 2020

Tonight: Expect overnight lows in the upper 70’s and above normal night. Humid with the winds coming from the south around 20 mph with gusts around 30 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny weather conditions are in store for the big country before a cold front comes through taking with it those triple digits, humidity and strong winds and bringing along the rain. A few chances for severe weather are in store so stay weather aware heading into the overnight hours into Tuesday.

Future Discussion: After the cold front expect temperatures to be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s putting us back near those seasonal conditions.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss