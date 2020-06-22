Sunday Evening Forecast: Happy Father’s Day, In this Forecast You’ll Find Rain, Severe Weather and Cold Fronts.

Sunday June 21st, 2020

Tonight: Expect overnight lows in the upper 70’s and above normal night. Humid with the winds coming from the south around 20 mph with gusts around 30 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny weather conditions are in store for the big country before a cold front comes through taking with it those triple digits, humidity and strong winds and bringing along the rain. A few chances for severe weather are in store so stay weather aware heading into the overnight hours into Tuesday.

Future Discussion: After the cold front expect temperatures to be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s putting us back near those seasonal conditions.