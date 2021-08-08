Sunday evening forecast: Hot and windy with rain chances for the weekend

Sunday, August 8th, 2021

Tonight: 102° degrees is the maximum temperature we saw in the key city today. Mostly clear conditions are expected tonight with breezy southerly winds. Dew points will increase into the 70 meaning another humid night for the big country. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 70’s.

Tomorrow: Another warm day across the big country is expected, one where you will want to grab the sunscreen and stay hydrated. Temperatures will top out in the low triple digits with winds from the south around 15-20 mph. Overnight lows will be seasonal into the mid 70’s.

Future Discussion: Through the week expect temperatures to dwindle into the upper 90’s with southerly winds decreasing in strength. A warm and mostly dry weather pattern setting up that will allow those temperatures to top out in triple digits. Rain chances will be spotty at best with a 20% for the area. Overnight lows will be mostly clear and ranging into the mid 70’s. UV index will be extreme so you will definitely want to stay hydrated.