Sunday Evening Forecast: Hot & Humid Temperatures Along with a Brief Cool-down.

July, 12th 2020

Tonight: overnight low’s in the upper 70’s with winds from the south around 5-15 mph. Excessive Heat Warning& Heat Advisory remain in effect until tomorrow at 7 pm.

Tomorrow: Afternoon highs will be around 106 degrees with overnight lows in the lower 80’s. Winds will be from the south around 5-15 mph. Heat advisory in effect until 7 pm tonight.

Future Discussion: Temperatures will stay in the triple digits before seeing a surface boundary by Wednesday allowing for a brief cool down of those triple digits.

Remember to wear light colored clothing, stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if outdoors. Check up on the elderly and our furry friends. If it’s too hot for you it is certainly too hot for them.

–Meteorologist Susana Aguayo