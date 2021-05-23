Sunday evening forecast: humid air and rain chances continue

Sunday, May 23rd, 2021

Tonight: Mostly cloudy tonight with a 20% chance of some showers continuing through the region. Winds from the southeast will continue to feed in the moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, ranging around 15-20 mph gusting to 30 mph at times.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy conditions continue with a 30% chance of showers arriving late in the evening starting in the northwest and moving southeast. A marginal risk is expected for those extreme southwest counties. Afternoon highs will reach the lower 80’s and fall to the upper 60’s overnight. Winds will again continue from the south-southeast ranging 15-20 mph gusting to 30 mph at times.

Future Discussion: Early Tuesday morning, strong to severe storms will move through the area brining with it gusty winds, potential heavy rain and even some hail could be possible. Regardless of these showers temperatures will increase as cloud cover diminishes. Temperatures will increase into the upper 80’s before a weak cold front moves through the region, with a warm front arriving Sunday moving temperatures into the 90’s before we close out the month.