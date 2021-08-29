KTAB Your Weather Authority
Sunday evening forecast: Hurricane Ida makes landfall bringing a few showers to the big country

Meteorologist Susana Harbert

Sunday, August 29th, 2021

Tonight: Expect a few lingering showers with overnight lows into the mid 70’s. Winds will move in from the east at about 5-10 mph. Partly cloudy skies dissipating before morning.

Tomorrow: A few isolated showers will be possible heading into tomorrow with afternoon highs topping out into the low 90’s. Winds will be from the east-northeast around 5 mph. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 70’s.

Future Discussion: Area of high pressure moves in from the west allowing for warmer temperatures come Wednesday. Dew point temperatures are expected to drop come Thursday meaning a comfortable summer day instead of a muggy one. Winds increase a bit through the back half of the week with temperatures into the mid-upper 90’s.

