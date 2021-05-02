Sunday evening forecast: incoming cold front with breezy winds and mild temperatures

Sunday, May 2nd, 2021

Tonight: What a way to start the weekend with temperatures in the 80’s and sunny skies. Winds from the south ranging 5-15 mph, injecting humid air back into our area. Overnight lows will be above normal into the lower 60’s tonight so no need for a sweater if yo are out and about.

Tomorrow :Starting Monday another warm spring day is expected with an afternoon cold front bringing in air from the north. Temperatures will climb into the mid 80’s with overnight lows falling into the mid 50’s. Winds will pick up with the arrival of the cold front, so have the hair tie and wind breaker handy.

Future Discussion: May the 4th be with you, temperatures and windy conditions will be on the increase into ‘Cinco de Mayo’ so if you have plans make sure that you tune into the forecast as we have a few chances for rain (5%), nothing to cancels plans as of now. As the weekend approaches expect temperatures to reach the 90’s for a light, warm welcome before summer officially arrives.