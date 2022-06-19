Sunday, June 19th, 2022

Tonight: Happy Juneteenth and Father’s day! Temperatures today topped out just below the century mark. Overnight lows tonight will fall into the upper 70’s with mostly clear skies and southeasterly winds ranging between 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Starting off the work week with temperatures into the triple digits as spring comes a close and we welcome summer. Afternoon highs expected near 101°’s with overnight lows into the upper 70’s. Sunny skies will rule the day with south-southeasterly winds ranging from 5-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Future Discussion: Triple digit heat is here to stay, at least for a while… heading into the end of next weekend temperatures could drop as much as into the mid 90’s, with a small shot at some rain chances. We’ll have more as the models come more into agreement heading into next week. Until then, practice heat safety and stay hydrated!