Sunday evening forecast: marginal chance for severe weather with overnight storms as temperatures increase throughout the week

Sunday, June 6th, 2021

Tonight: Overnight into tomorrow expect a marginal potential to see severe weather. Our main concerns are strong winds, large hail and the possibility of seeing a tornado cannot be ruled out. Stay weather aware. Overnight lows will fall into the low 70’s. Winds will be from the south-southeast between 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph at times. 30% chance of showers

Tomorrow: Partly sunny skies will follow those rainy conditions. Afternoon high temperatures will reach the upper 80’s. No looking back now as temperatures will only increase through the week. Overnight lows will be in the low 70’s. Holding on to a 20% chance of showers.

Future Discussion: Warmer temperatures continue into the 90’s over the next couple of days, with triple-digits potentially getting by Thursday. Rain chances will hold on until Wednesday with breezy conditions by Thursday.