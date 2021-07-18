Sunday evening forecast: marginal strong to severe storm chances on Monday

Sunday, July 18th, 2021

Tonight: Expect a mostly clear night with temperatures dropping into the mid 70’s. A warm, humid night is in store for us as those dewpoints stay in the 70’s. Winds will continue from the south-southeast between 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Some strong to severe weather expected throughout the day, so, grab the umbrella. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80’s much like today. Overnight lows will fall to the low 70’s with wind speeds around 5-10 mph from the north. The cold front will drag across a cold front that will kick up a few spotty showers.

Future Discussion: Expect temperatures to top off in the upper 80’s. UNHEARD of in late July are the temperatures that stick around below average. On and off showers will continue through the week along with a shot at our next full moon, ‘Bucks Moon’ (go bucks!) alongside seasonal temperatures by Friday.