Sunday evening forecast: Memorial Day calls for plenty of thunderstorms with some potential flooding

Sunday, May 29th, 2021

Tonight: Overnight low temperatures will fall to the mid 60’s with partly cloudy conditions and the potential to see strong/severe storms push out east starting out in our extreme western counties. Wind will be out of the southeast ranging 10-15 mph.

Memorial Day: Starting off the day by honoring our fallen soldiers, and those currently serving our great nation. We are expecting strong to severe storms with widespread slow moving storms early tomorrow lasting through midnight. Now, afternoon temperatures will max out into the upper 70’s. Breezy winds from the south-southeast ranging 10-15-20 mph gusting to 25 mph. Rain chances will be at 80% with 1″-3″ of rainfall accumulation possible. Flooding will be our main concern. Memorial day early will start with some severe potential into Monday morning so if you do happen to be going off to work or perhaps driving you’ll want to pack an umbrella/rain coat and take precautions. Remember turn around, don’t drown.

Future Discussion: Overall expect cooler than average maximum temperatures into the upper 70’s and lower 80’s into the first week of June. With rain chances holding on through next weekend although dwindling down to a shy 30%.