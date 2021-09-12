Sunday evening forecast: Moisture influence from Nicholas could bring some triple-digit heat

Sunday, September 12th, 2021

Tonight: More smoke from the west allowed for a beautiful west Texas sunset. Overnight lows are expected to be near seasonal around the mid 60’s. Winds will be from the low 90’s with winds from the south-southeast.

Tomorrow: Thanks to a tropical storm out in the Gulf of Mexico (Nicholas) temperatures will rise bringing with it a few more chances for some showers. Temperatures will top out in the low 90’s with winds from the south-southeast ranging 5-10 mph.

Future Discussion: Temperatures decrease through Wednesday as a cold front to our north and moisture influence from the south come in full swing. Temperatures will be on the rise by the back half as an area of high pressure arrives.