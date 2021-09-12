KTAB Your Weather Authority
KRBC Storm Track Weather

Sunday evening forecast: Moisture influence from Nicholas could bring some triple-digit heat

KRBC Weather

Meteorologist Susana Harbert

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sunday, September 12th, 2021

Tonight: More smoke from the west allowed for a beautiful west Texas sunset. Overnight lows are expected to be near seasonal around the mid 60’s. Winds will be from the low 90’s with winds from the south-southeast.

Tomorrow: Thanks to a tropical storm out in the Gulf of Mexico (Nicholas) temperatures will rise bringing with it a few more chances for some showers. Temperatures will top out in the low 90’s with winds from the south-southeast ranging 5-10 mph.

Future Discussion: Temperatures decrease through Wednesday as a cold front to our north and moisture influence from the south come in full swing. Temperatures will be on the rise by the back half as an area of high pressure arrives.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Big Country Immigration

More Big Country Immigration

Trending stories