Sunday evening forecast: next big cold front to bring a chance for severe weather and gusty winds

Sunday, October 24th, 2021

Tonight: Just one degree shy of the record of 92° in 1933. Temperatures will fall into the mid 50’s thanks to the cold front with clear skies and winds from the north around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Starting off the work week with possible record breaking temperatures into the upper 80’s. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 60’s with strong winds from the south/southeast between 5-15 mph.

Future Discussion: Tuesday out ahead of the cold front expect to see temperatures into the low 90’s. Winds will be gusting to 30 mph from the south. With the arrival of the front expect plenty of cloud cover and a chance to see severe weather. (2/5) for most of the area with all severe storm modes possible (hail, damaging winds, iso. tornado). Following the cold front expect dry air and strong winds to remain with afternoon highs topping out in the range of the 70’s.