Sunday Evening Forecast: Rain, Triple-Digit Heat & a Lunar Eclipse to Close out the 4th of July.

Sunday June 28th, 2020

Tonight:Mostly sunny and warm with a few showers which that the potential for heavy downpour to the south of the I-20 Corridor. Overnight lows in the upper 70’s with strong southerly winds around 15-20 mph.

Tomorrow: Monday before you head out to vote don’t forget your umbrella if you live in the southern half of the big country. Afternoon high’s expected to be in the upper 70’s. With heat index around 103 degrees (in the shade). Find ways to beat the heat because we are looking at a continuing trend.

Future Discussion: Temperatures will stay in the upper 90’s with winds calming down. we have a dry line shows to arrive by Wednesday to the big country. Winds will stay breezy and with cloudy overnight conditions for the fourth of July, with the arrival of a prenumbral lunar eclipse.