Sunday evening forecast: record breaking heat Monday with a strong cold front on Tuesday

Sunday, September 19th, 2021

Tonight: Clear night with warmer than normal temperatures in the lower 70’s due to an advancing cold front causing the air ahead of it to be compressed. Winds will be from the south-southeast between 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Monday will have the potential for record breaking heat again due to the compressed air out ahead of the cold front caused by a drop in elevation across the state. Record was 101° but I am forecasting us to break that record with a high of 102°. Winds will be gusty from the south-southwest around 15 mph gusting to 25 mph at times. Overnight low is expected to be in the upper 60’s with a few rain chances out ahead of the front.

Future Discussion: As the cold front moves in Monday night/Tuesday morning expect temperatures and dewpoints to drop with afternoon highs topping out into the low to mid 80’s starting Tuesday with overnight lows into the mid 50’s. Wednesday Fall will arrive with temperatures going more seasonal with rain chances lasting until Tuesday.