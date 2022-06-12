Sunday, June 12th, 2022

Tonight: Another warm, clear and breezy night expected with temperatures dropping into the upper 70’s. Winds will continue from the south between 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph at times.

Tomorrow: Afternoon highs will top out into the triple digits once again, although not expected to break records we will see a hot, above normal afternoon. So, stay hydrated and wear sunscreen! Overnight lows will fall into the mid 70’s with southerly winds ranging between 15-20 mph gusting to 30 mph at times.

Future Discussion: Cloud cover moves in by flag day but with warm temperatures and strong winds fire concerns will become and issue with a heat advisory likely through the week. By mid-week expect a few clouds to roll in limiting the temperatures a tad bit and by that I mean 1-3°’s. overnight lows will continue into the mid and upper 70’s into the holiday weekend.