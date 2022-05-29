Sunday, May 29th, 2022

Tonight: Overnight lows into the mid 70’s tonight with breezy winds continuing from the south between 20-25 mph gusting to 30 mph at times.

Tomorrow: Happy memorial day! A special thank you goes out to those who served and made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms. Afternoon highs expected to be into the upper 90’s with breezy winds with southerly winds around 15 mph with wind gusts up to 25 mph. Early in the morning we will see some cloud cover dissipate throughout the afternoon.

Future Discussion: It’s time to dress for the 90’s with temperatures staying below the century mark throughout the rest of the week with a cold front into your Thursday with a warm front Saturday rebounding those triple digits into next weekend.