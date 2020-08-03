Sunday Evening Forecast: Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Scale, Isaias and Storms in the Big Country.

August 2nd, 2020

Tonight: A few more isolated showers will begin to appear across the big country. Isolated in nature and not as intense as earlier today. As for tonight temperatures will still be a bit below normal, a very comfortable 71 degrees. Winds from the east-south east ranging from 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Expect temperatures to reach the Mid-upper 90’s so enjoy those temperatures because we are about to climb aboard the triple-digit train. Winds will be light from the southeast around 5-10 mph. Overnight lows once again in the lower 70’s.

Future Discussion: The next few days will remind us of those good ol’ Texan summer days. Warm conditions with southerly winds across the area. Expect the triple digits to stick around this week as we move into the first work week of August.