Sunday, August 21st, 2022

Tonight: Dissipating showers across the big country with some areas seeing heavy downpours with lightning with temperatures dropping into the 70’s with easterly winds between 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Temperatures will be into the mid to low 80’s with rain chances across the region. Don’t forget the umbrella we will continue with on and off again rain chances. Overnight lows will fall into the low 70’s with northeasterly winds between 5-10mph gusting to 20mph.

Future Discussion: Temperatures are moving into the low 90’s to the back half of the week with rain chances dwindling through the forecast.